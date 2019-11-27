Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Eagles vs. Dolphins

Applying pressure to opposing quarterbacks this season has been an issue that hasn’t seen much improvement as the schedule moved from September to November! Here’s hoping the month of December brings some change for the Dolphins front seven. That’s what it will take to help shorten the time in coverage for the Miami secondary facing Wentz and the Eagles offense. A healthier Taco Charlton should provide some edge pressure, but I’m hoping to see players like Vince Biegel and linebacker Jerome Baker also get more chances to disrupt the timing in the Philly passing attack. On the opposite side, Miami’s offensive line needs to step up and allow quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick more time and a cleaner pocket. Eleven sacks over the last two week cannot be the norm for the Dolphins and some semblance of a running game is needed to make the defense honor the ground game.