Wednesday, Nov 27, 2019 11:58 AM

In My Own Words | Doug Pederson vs. Philadelphia Eagles

PedersonHS
Doug Pederson

Eagles Head Coach/Dolphins Alumnus

Each week, "In My Own Words" looks back at a past game against this week’s opponent through the eyes and words of a Dolphins player who played a key role in that game. This week, former Dolphins quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson takes us back to Nov. 14, 1993, when he came off the bench in the third quarter following a shoulder injury to starting quarterback Scott Mitchell and led the Dolphins to a 19-14 win over the Eagles. In the contest, Pederson entered the game with Miami trailing 14-13. He guided the Dolphins to a pair of field goals and the defense held the Eagles scoreless in the second half to garner the victory. The win enabled Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula to record the 325th triumph of his coaching career as he became the winningest coach in NFL history, surpassing George Halas.

OwnWords_Pederson

The day Don Shula broke the all-time wins record for a head coach started out like any other day for me. I was aware of what a win meant for Coach Shula, but it was more about a win for the Dolphins. Coach was always that way. It was always about the team.

I was a backup quarterback so I prepared like I would any other day. And then, early in the third quarter, I saw Scott Mitchell get hurt and I got the call. I was thrust into action. I was nervous, obviously. I had never thrown a pass in the NFL to that point. I just had to react and go play.

They made it pretty easy for me. I threw easy passes. I only had to throw it six times. I was excited; I led two drives that we kicked field goals on and it was enough to win the game. My throws were easy ones – underneath stuff, high-percentage throws. They didn’t want to put me in any position where there would be trouble, which I totally understood. We ran the ball more than we probably would have had Scott stayed in the game and I managed the offense. That was my role. I was just trying to stay composed.

Related Links

Pederson Shula Eagles

We won the game and it was a great feeling. If I remember correctly, I got a couple of high fives and then ran into the locker room by myself and I was happy to play my part in a win for the team first, and then a win for Coach Shula second.

I’m a very small part of that piece in NFL history. I’m a footnote, I guess you’d say. I’m not even sure how many people know that I was the quarterback who came in and played. Everyone knows that Dan Marino was the guy in Miami, but he was hurt and Scott was the starter for that game. Steve DeBerg was the starter after that game because Scott was out for quite a few weeks with a shoulder injury.

Coach Shula was a special coach, obviously, and a special man. What he taught me about preparation from Wednesday through Sunday was the learning lesson that I carry with me today. That’s where all the work is done. That’s what wins games. Sunday is the fun part. If you are prepared properly, you win on Sunday. There is no substitute for your hard work and preparation.

That’s one thing about those teams with Dan Marino. Those teams practiced hard and they practiced fast and if there were mistakes made, they fixed them. They fixed them right there. That’s probably the biggest thing I took away from my time there. I was only there for that one season before I moved on to Green Bay.

Coach Shula was an all-time great head coach. He won 347 games, a record that still stands. That’s incredible. He was dedicated to the game. He knew how to handle and relate to players. He had a vision and he executed it. He knew how much work had to be put into the game. It was an honor to play for him and play a very, very small part in his NFL success.

Related Content

In My Own Words | Mark Higgs vs. Cleveland Browns
news

In My Own Words | Mark Higgs vs. Cleveland Browns

Hurricane Andrew moved the 1992 season opener. Marks Higgs tells the story of what happened next in Cleveland.
In My Own Words | Mark Duper vs. Buffalo Bills
news

In My Own Words | Mark Duper vs. Buffalo Bills

Mark Duper looks back at his first career start against the Bills in 1983 at the Orange Bowl.
In My Own Words | Oronde Gadsden vs. Indianapolis Colts
news

In My Own Words | Oronde Gadsden vs. Indianapolis Colts

Oronde Gadsden takes us back to 1999 when the Dolphins scored 25 fourth-quarter points to beat Peyton Manning and the Colts.
In My Own Words | A.J. Duhe vs. New York Jets
news

In My Own Words | A.J. Duhe vs. New York Jets

A.J. Duhe takes us back to 1983, when he set an AFC playoff record with three interceptions, as the Dolphins defeated the New York Jets.
In My Own Words | Larry Seiple vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
news

In My Own Words | Larry Seiple vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Larry Seiple looks back at his clutch fake punt in the 1972 AFC Championship that helped send the undefeated Dolphins to the Super Bowl.
In My Own Words | Louis Oliver vs. Buffalo Bills
news

In My Own Words | Louis Oliver vs. Buffalo Bills

Louis Oliver looks back at his three-interception game in Buffalo which included a 103-yard pick-six.
In My Own Words | Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott vs. Washington Redskins
news

In My Own Words | Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott vs. Washington Redskins

Jake Scott looks back at his two-interception game against the Redskins to complete the Perfect Season.
In My Own Words | Don Strock vs. San Diego Chargers: Hook and Lateral
news

In My Own Words | Don Strock vs. San Diego Chargers: Hook and Lateral

Don Strock remembers the 1982 record-setting playoff game that featured a comeback and one of the most famous plays in NFL history.
In My Own Words | Mark Clayton vs. Dallas Cowboys
news

In My Own Words | Mark Clayton vs. Dallas Cowboys

Mark Clayton looks back at his record-breaking three-touchdown performance against the Dallas Cowboys in 1984 on Monday Night Football at the Orange Bowl.
In My Own Words | Dan Marino vs. New England Patriots
news

In My Own Words | Dan Marino vs. New England Patriots

Dan Marino looks back at his epic return to football in 1994 after suffering an Achilles injury the season prior.
In My Own Words | Greg Camarillo vs. Baltimore Ravens
news

In My Own Words | Greg Camarillo vs. Baltimore Ravens

Greg Camarillo looks back at his game-winning OT touchdown against the Ravens in 2007.

Advertising