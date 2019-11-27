In My Own Words | Doug Pederson vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Each week, "In My Own Words" looks back at a past game against this week’s opponent through the eyes and words of a Dolphins player who played a key role in that game. This week, former Dolphins quarterback and current Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson takes us back to Nov. 14, 1993, when he came off the bench in the third quarter following a shoulder injury to starting quarterback Scott Mitchell and led the Dolphins to a 19-14 win over the Eagles. In the contest, Pederson entered the game with Miami trailing 14-13. He guided the Dolphins to a pair of field goals and the defense held the Eagles scoreless in the second half to garner the victory. The win enabled Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula to record the 325th triumph of his coaching career as he became the winningest coach in NFL history, surpassing George Halas.