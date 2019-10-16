AC In The AM: Andy Cohen's 10 Greatest Dolphins Games

A team with a 14-0 regular season record having to travel for a playoff game? Not in today’s NFL. But back in the early 70’s, there were different rules and that meant a playoff game in Pittsburgh, perhaps the most imposing challenge in that undefeated season. Two major moments in this game will always stand out: Larry Seiple taking off on the fake punt of his life and Don Shula deciding at halftime to go back to Bob Griese as his quarterback, replacing Earl Morrall. Injured much of the season, Griese guided two second half touchdown drives, his big completion a 53-yarder to Paul Warfield. The decision made at halftime by Shula turned out to be one of the most prudent of his coaching career.