In My Own Words | 50 Years Later: Dolphins Hire Don Shula

Miami Herald sportswriters Bill Braucher and Edwin Pope were both respected writers and I valued their opinion over the years after I came to Miami. But even before that, Joe listened to them as well. So when he was thinking about changing coaches after the 1969 season, they mentioned to him that he should think about hiring me. Joe began some inquiries about my availability, and that started the process that eventually led to my joining the Dolphins.

I know there were some issues with my leaving the Colts and I hoped (Commissioner) Pete Rozelle would be fair-minded in his judgement. I always respected his leadership of the league, and I had faith he would support my decision to join the Dolphins, especially since we both knew my time in Baltimore was over.