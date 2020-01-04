Following Greatness: Don Shula Career Timeline

Oct. 15, 1993 — Shula marries Mary Anne Stephens.

Oct. 31, 1993 — With a 30-10 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, Shula ties George Halas’ NFL record for most coaching victories with his 324th.

Nov. 14, 1993 — Shula becomes the winningest coach in NFL history when the Dolphins defeat the Philadelphia Eagles 19-14 at Veterans Stadium.

Dec. 14, 1993 — Shula becomes the first professional coach to be named Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year.

July 21, 1994 — Upon signing another contract extension, Shula assumes the position of Vice President/Head Coach and becomes a partner of the team.

Oct. 2, 1994 — Don and Dave make history with the first father-vs.-son head-coaching matchup in professional sports; the Dolphins defeat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7.

Dec. 25, 1994 — When the Dolphins defeat the Detroit Lions to win the AFC East title, Shula surpasses George Halas for most regular season victories with 319.

Dec. 24, 1995 — The Dolphins defeat the St. Louis Rams, 41-22, at TWA Dome to earn a playoff spot. It will become the last victory of Shula’s career.