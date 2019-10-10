In My Own Words | Super Bowl VII: Jake Scott vs. Washington Redskins

(Defensive Coordinator) Bill Arnsparger came in to the defensive meeting room after we beat the Steelers in the 1972 AFC Championship Game and told us, “I want you guys to forget everything I ever taught you.” That certainly woke us up. I didn’t know what he was talking about. He changed the whole defense for Super Bowl VII and clogged up the middle of the field. He said, “We’re not going to lose this game like we did last year (in Super Bowl VI) by sitting back. We’re going to go after them.” Clogging up the middle of the field was really the key to our win because Larry Brown was a cutback runner and Billy Kilmer was a play-action passer who always threw slants to Roy Jefferson or Charley Taylor.

I know Coach (Don) Shula was really uptight about Super Bowl VII after we lost Super Bowl VI, but Arns really did a heck of a job coaching us. We changed everything just for that one game. It was kind of a shock. When you are 16-0 and your defensive coach says, “I’m changing everything,” it woke us up. Our defense was really ready to play that game. We thought we had them wired and we did -- that’s probably why we won the game.

If Garo (Yepremian) hadn’t gotten famous on his one play, more than likely we would have scored more points. I think we had one touchdown called back. And that’s the only reason I had a chance at the end of the game to get lucky and be the MVP because Garo threw the ball up and gave them a touchdown. Otherwise the whole game, we were going the other way -- we probably could have killed them 30-0.