Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Jets

The Dolphins were facing almost a “must” game in this late afternoon matchup because they were 5-4 after losing their previous two and in third place in the AFC East behind the 7-2 Jets and the 6-3 Patriots. There was good news heading into the game because wide receiver Mark Duper was back after missing almost two months with a leg injury. As it turned out, Duper would be the difference on this day. He had one of the most sensational individual performances in franchise history, catching eight passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. One was a 60-yard score in the second quarter and the other was a juggling 50-yard game-winning score with 41 seconds left, three plays after the Jets had taken a 17-14 lead. The victory would start a seven-game season-ending winning streak that gave the Dolphins the AFC East title.