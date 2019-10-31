Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins-Jets

Your rarely going to have a winning outcome or have sustained success when your team is minus 14 or minus six like the Dolphins and Jets are respectfully. Turnovers can bring momentum and emotion to a team or can deflate one in a flash. Dolphins fans lived those emotions last week in Pittsburgh when a tipped pass turned into an interception, that led to a Steelers score right before halftime. That sequence revived a team and fan base that was life-less for most of the first half. The game changed drastically after that chain of events and hopefully the Dolphins can inflict that type of scenario against the Jets this Sunday. Field position, gadget plays, fakes on special teams will all be on display by both of these teams looking for a way to win. All of those plays will collectively play a part in what team comes out victorious, but the ill-timed turnover seems to directly effect the outcome more times than not!