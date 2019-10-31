AC In The AM: Top 10 Characters In Dolphins History

I’ve met a lot of unique individuals over the years covering the Miami Dolphins. Some made you laugh. Others made you wince. A few left you wondering: Could this guy actually be real?

In honor of its 100th season, the NFL recently announced its 100 greatest characters of all time, players and coaches with the most off-the-wall personalities. That got me thinking. Who are the greatest characters in Dolphins’ history? Which players were so unusual, so off the cuff, so downright bizarre that in many cases they are known more for that than their performance on the field? In other cases, it’s simply part of who they were.