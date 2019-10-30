AC In The AM: Dolphins Must Start Winning Turnover Battle

That’s been the story of this season after seven games. It would be one thing if the Dolphins weren’t competitive. But that’s no longer the case. They have shown us how well they can play, evidenced by that 14-0 lead in Pittsburgh after one quarter and that 14-9 lead over Buffalo the week before.

Now it’s a matter of maintaining that level for four quarters and about playing their best in the most critical moments. Now it’s about coming together and collectively deciding enough is enough. I honestly believe that first victory will come soon, perhaps as soon as this Sunday against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. There have been too many positive signs to think otherwise. But there are issues this team must first address and problems they must solve.