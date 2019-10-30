Dolphins' Focus Remains Unchanged

Running back Mark Walton says what the Dolphins need now is to learn how to finish games because there have been opportunities for victories in those past three weeks.

But he likes the resolve he sees in his teammates.

“This is a tough team,” Walton said. “It’s a tough group. We go out each and every week to try to compete. At the end of the day, I know this team is tough. We don’t try to blame each other, point fingers, we just try to go out there and learn from our mistakes and try to get a better foot forward.”

As they continue to work, the Dolphins are staying focused on what’s happening inside the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University, and not worried about outside noise.