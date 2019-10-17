Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Bills

This was the last time the Dolphins played in Buffalo in October, and the Dolphins dropped a 20-14 decision despite out-gaining the Bills 323-236. The Dolphins had a chance to win late in the fourth quarter, but former Dolphins cornerback Troy Vincent recovered a Ronnie Brown fumble at the Buffalo 18-yard line shortly after the two-minute warning. The Dolphins got the ball back one more time, but their final play from their own 46 ended with a sack by Ryan Denney — yes, the brother of John Denney, who was in his first of 14 years as the Dolphins long-snapper.