Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited, Happy For Opportunity To Start Again

Making the news even sweeter for Fitzpatrick is the opponent Sunday.

The Dolphins are his eighth NFL team, but it’s with Buffalo that he spent the most seasons (4), made the most starts (53) and threw for the most yards (11,654).

“It’s an awesome place to play, whether you’re there as a player with the support of the fans or going there as an opponent, a hostile environment,” said Fitzpatrick, who played for the Bills from 2009-12. “You walk in there and there’s not a whole lot of jerseys for your team. It’s all Buffalo jerseys. There’ll be some 14’s, but they’re probably Sammy Watkins, not Fitzpatrick. Whoever it is now. I have a lot of good friends from there, a lot of good memories.