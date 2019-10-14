Davon Godchaux, Dolphins Defense Excited To Face Frank Gore & Bills

Gore leads the Bills with 333 rushing yards in five games, putting him on pace for 1,065 yards for the season, which would be his ninth 1,000-yard season and his first since 2016 when he played for the Indianapolis Colts.

Even though he’s now in his 15th NFL season, Gore has faced the Dolphins only twice in his career. The former Coral Gables High and University of Miami star had 63 yards for the San Francisco 49ers in 2012 and 85 yards for the Colts in 2015.

Gore’s 2019 season has been highlighted by a 109-yard performance against the New England Patriots in Week 4.

The Dolphins are hoping to have more success against Gore than they did against Peterson, who gained 118 yards on 23 carries.