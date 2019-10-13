Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Will Remain Starting QB

Rosen said Flores told him of his decision as he walked off the field after his last drive of the third quarter, which ended with him being sacked for the fifth time.

“I was disappointed, but I understood the situation,” Rosen said. “I mean, it obviously was a smart decision given how the game almost ended. ‘Flo’s’ job first and foremost is to win football games and I respect the decision, and it’s my job to not put him in that position.

“It was obviously a disappointment for me, but we almost came close to our first team win, which is awesome regardless of who is behind center. I’m a Dolphin first and foremost and that was good, but I mean I’ve definitely got to get better personally.”

Rosen will get the chance to rebound next Sunday when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.