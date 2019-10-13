Sunday, Oct 13, 2019 06:17 PM

Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Will Remain Starting QB

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick provided a spark for the Dolphins against the Washington Redskins on Sunday, but Head Coach Brian Flores said after the game that Josh Rosen remains the starter.

DC0_1635

“I think Josh has done a good job,” Flores said. “I think today he wasn’t having a good day, and I think we’re always going to do what we feel is best for the team and today that was ‘Fitz’ going in in the fourth quarter.

“Josh is the starter, I would say. But as this thing – as we continue to move along – there’s always competition. I think everyone needs to feel that. I need to feel that. The players need to feel that. I think we know ‘Fitz’ was ready to go in today. I think he played well.”

Related Links

Fitzpatrick was 12-for-18 for 132 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions against Washington, posting a 106.7 passer rating. In his three quarters of work, Rosen was 15-of-25 for 85 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

The move was made when the Dolphins had their first drive of the fourth quarter, which began at their own 45-yard line after Washington missed a 55-yard field goal attempt.

“I felt like we needed a spark,” Flores said. “We were down 17-3 at that point. The defense actually made a good stop to keep it to a two-score game or 14-point game. We just felt like that was the right move in that moment, the way we were going offensively. We had to get a spark going. We had to get something going.”

Rosen said Flores told him of his decision as he walked off the field after his last drive of the third quarter, which ended with him being sacked for the fifth time.

“I was disappointed, but I understood the situation,” Rosen said. “I mean, it obviously was a smart decision given how the game almost ended. ‘Flo’s’ job first and foremost is to win football games and I respect the decision, and it’s my job to not put him in that position.

“It was obviously a disappointment for me, but we almost came close to our first team win, which is awesome regardless of who is behind center. I’m a Dolphin first and foremost and that was good, but I mean I’ve definitely got to get better personally.”

Rosen will get the chance to rebound next Sunday when the Dolphins face the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field.

“Josh will continue to be the starter,” Flores said. “If we feel like we need a spark and Fitz has to go in, we’ll continue to do that.”

Related Content

Tackling Cancer: Davon Godchaux Donating $100 For Every Tackle In October
news

Tackling Cancer: Davon Godchaux Donating $100 For Every Tackle In October

The defensive tackle's commitment begins today in conjunction with Crucial Catch.
Allen Hurns Returns From Concussion, Ready To Contribute
news

Allen Hurns Returns From Concussion, Ready To Contribute

The Dolphins are getting the reliable receiver back in the lineup.
Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver
news

Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver

The first-year player from Colorado State doesn't doubt his talent.
news

Taco Charlton Embraces Nickname & Opportunity With Dolphins

The defensive end is excited about his opportunity in South Florida.
news

Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Showing Consistent Improvement

The young QB keeps getting better on the practice field and in games.
news

Backing The Bahamas: Dolphins Alumni, Staff Deliver Supplies & Support During Bye Week

The Dolphins spent the bye week in The Bahamas to continue Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
news

Evan Boehm Wants To Be A 'Dominant Physical Force'

Boehm made his first start at guard for the Dolphins this past Sunday against the Chargers.
Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment
news

Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment

The wide receiver's perseverance finally paid off Sunday when Ford caught his first career pass.
Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays
news

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays

McMillan is the highest-rated linebacker in the NFL according to analytics site Pro Football Focus.
D-Line Coach Excited About First-Round Newcomers
news

D-Line Coach Excited About First-Round Newcomers

Marion Hobby likes the potential of Taco Charlton and Robert Nkemdiche.
Dolphins Offensive Line Making Progress Despite Injuries
news

Dolphins Offensive Line Making Progress Despite Injuries

The offensive line has had to adjust through the first four weeks of the season.

Advertising