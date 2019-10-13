Andy Cohen: Dolphins Show Plenty Of Heart In One-Point Loss

The Dolphins did everything they could to stay close in those first three quarters, going for it on a couple of fourth downs and getting some inspired performances by a defense playing without its most talented player in Xavien Howard, who was out with a sore knee. That defense held the Redskins to 13 first downs and just two of 11 on third down conversions. That kept the Dolphins close enough to make that final fourth quarter push.

Yes, there continues to be a boatload of things for this team to work on. Both the running game and rushing defense, for instance, are nowhere near where they need to be, Rosen was sacked five times before his departure and there is generally a lack of consistency in all three phases that must be addressed.