Dolphins' Comeback Bid Falls Just Short Against Redskins

Washington built its lead two touchdown passes from Case Keenum to rookie Terry McLaurin along with a 21-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins.

The Dolphins first cut into Washington’s lead with a 1-yard run by Kalen Ballage that was their first second-half touchdown of the season.

On their next two possession, the Dolphins got in Washington territory before the drives stalled. One of those drives began after Preston Williams, filling in for injured Jakeem Grant, had a 21-yard punt return, the Dolphins’ longest this season.

Ballage’s touchdown not only gave the Dolphins their first points in the second half this season, it also was their first rushing touchdown.

It capped a 55-yard drive after Dustin Hopkins was wide right on a 55-yard field goal attempt on the first play of the fourth quarter.

After Fitzpatrick took over at QB, the Dolphins showed their most consistency on offense all game. Kenyan Drake had a 9-yard run, followed by an 8-yard completion to Albert Wilson, making his return to the lineup after missing three games with a calf injury.