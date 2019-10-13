I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Redskins

“We thought we had an opportunity to win the game, and that was the thought process there.”

— Head Coach Brian Flores made it clear there was no hesitation in the decision to go for the two-point conversion after DeVante Parker’s touchdown made it 17-16 with 6 seconds left. In fact, Flores said that decision was made earlier in the fourth quarter to go for the victory instead of kicking an extra point to send the game to overtime.