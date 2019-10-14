John Congemi's Three Takeaways From Dolphins-Redskins

Quarterback Josh Rosen didn’t have the start he was looking for, being harassed and hurried most of the afternoon. The Dolphins offense gave up four sacks in the first quarter alone, and a total of five for the game. Rosen took multiple hits and was pressured 12 times on just 25 attempts. He never looked comfortable due to the consistent pressure and that made the downfield passing game non-existent. The offensive line that looked like it was improving and starting to gel didn’t provide the protection needed to have any consistency, giving up nine hits on Rosen in just three quarters. Although he threw two interceptions, I felt like his receivers could have helped him out on both throws. On the first interception, the receiver should have attacked the ball on the slant route, not allowing the cornerback to cross his body. On the second pick, coming back to the football would have closed the distance the ball has to travel and that would have not allowed the linebacker to under cut the throw. Both plays at worst should have been just incompletions instead of turnovers.