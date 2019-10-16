Brian Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick Will Start Against Bills

“Offensively, we need more production,” Flores said. “We got that out of Ryan the other day for a quarter. We just felt in this game and this week that was the best chance for us to be productive and we’ll see how this goes. This is a tough team. It’s an extremely tough defense. It’ll be a tough crowd, we know that. It’ll be a tough environment. It’ll be a major challenge, but we felt like given all those obstacles that Ryan gave us the best chance to be productive offensively.”

Rosen was 15-for-25 for 85 yards with two interceptions against Washington.

Flores said he discussed the move with Rosen.