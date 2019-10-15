Top News: Vince Biegel Bringing The Heat

“He does have a relentless motor, that’s one,” Graham said. “Two, then you go to the fact that he has some length. To me the key is playing with extension, and we can all do that a little bit better in terms of the pass rush but playing with extension. Because we know, for the most part, unless you’re one of the different ones, they’re usually bigger than us, the tackles. So, if you don’t get any extension and are able to play to where they can’t grab you, it’s going to be hard to rush. So usually when he’s had success it’s been because of those two things, and then from there you get to flipping the hips, defeating the hands, defeating the inside punch, all of that stuff comes along. But really it starts with your effort, relentless motor, going after him and then playing with some extension.”