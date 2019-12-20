Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Bengals

The Dolphins found themselves in trouble in this early-season game at the Orange Bowl when a safety gave Cincinnati a 16-7 lead with 6:12 remaining in the fourth quarter. Thanks to one of the most memorable plays in franchise history, the Dolphins were able to rally for a 17-16 victory. The comeback began right after that safety when the Dolphins surprised the Bengals with an onside punt on the free kick. Yes, onside punt. Punter George Roberts softly pooched the ball forward and cornerback Jeff Allen recovered the live ball at the Dolphins 35-yard line. The Dolphins then drove 65 yards for a touchdown, later took the lead on a 39-yard field goal by Uwe von Schamann, then clinched the improbable victory when Gerald Small came up with a last-minute interception.