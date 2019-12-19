Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bengals vs. Dolphins

An educated assumption would lead me to believe that both the Dolphins and Bengals have lost more times than they have won up front on both sides of the line of scrimmage. Miami has given up 54 sacks through 14 games and doesn’t need quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick to build on his team-leading rushing stats again this week. Cincinnati has had much of the same issues protecting the QB, giving up 43 sacks but proved last week that they can rush the football. Against a very talented New England defense, they marched down the field on their opening drive. It consisted of eight consecutive runs on a 9-play scoring drive resulting in a touchdown. The Dolphins defense must slow down RB Joe Mixon, and put the pressure on quarterback Andy Dalton to move the chains. Getting consistent pressure on the opposing quarterback and playing vertically against the run hasn’t been where the Dolphins defense would like it to be. The Bengals haven’t been much better, only registering 23 sacks on the season, coming in just ahead of Miami at 18. The team that can have a break-through day up front just might have the edge after 60 minutes.