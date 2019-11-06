Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Colts

This game was noteworthy because it marked the NFL debut of the first overall pick in the 1998 NFL draft, quarterback Peyton Manning. While Manning would go on to have a Hall of Fame career, the Dolphins made sure he did not enjoy his NFL debut. The Dolphins defense came up with three interceptions, including two by cornerback Terrell Buckley, and four sacks in a 24-15 victory. Manning did throw his first career touchdown pass in the game, but it came with 4 seconds left in the fourth quarter and meant little other than to make the final score more respectable for the Colts.