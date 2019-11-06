Top News: Dolphins Add Talented Punt Returner Marcus Sherels

Jesse Davis has played a lot of roles for the Dolphins offensive line over the past couple of seasons, with center being the only spot missing from his resume.

After starting games at both guard spots and right tackles in 2017, Davis played every snap at right guard last season before starting this year at left tackle. After missing the Chargers game because of an elbow injury on the final Sunday in September, Davis returned to right tackle and he has remained at that spot.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo loves Davis’ versatility and believes he could add that final position to his resume at some point.

“I see movement skills, body type,” DeGuglielmo said Tuesday. “I see athleticism. I see the areas that make me believe he could play inside or outside. He might make a great center one day. I don’t think that’s in his personality, but if need be, he’s athletic enough to do that. I think Jesse is the kind of guy that wherever you need him, he can play.