Dolphins Sign Marcus Sherels, De'Lance Turner

Turner was signed off Baltimore’s practice squad. He played in four games for the Ravens as a rookie last year before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13, 2018. He had one carry for four yards and posted two special teams tackles (one solo). Turner originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 4, 2018. He played collegiately at Alcorn State, where he was second in the FCS in rushing (1,357 yards) as a senior in 2017.