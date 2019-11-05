Dolphins Sign Marcus Sherels, De'Lance Turner

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed cornerback Marcus Sherels and running back De’Lance Turner. The Dolphins also waived defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche and placed wide receiver Preston Williams on injured reserve.
Sherels has played in 123 NFL games with six starts for the Minnesota Vikings since he was signed as an undrafted college free agent on May 5, 2010. Sherels has recorded 72 total tackles (59 solo), one sack, one interception, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in his career. He also has extensive special teams experience, totaling 237 punt returns for 2,480 yards (10.5 avg.) and five touchdowns, 54 kickoff returns for 1,359 yards (25.2 avg.) and 37 special teams tackles (35 solo). Sherels has also played in four playoff games.
Turner was signed off Baltimore’s practice squad. He played in four games for the Ravens as a rookie last year before being placed on injured reserve on Oct. 13, 2018. He had one carry for four yards and posted two special teams tackles (one solo). Turner originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Baltimore on May 4, 2018. He played collegiately at Alcorn State, where he was second in the FCS in rushing (1,357 yards) as a senior in 2017.
Nkemdiche played in two games for Miami after he was activated off the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 28, 2019. He joined the Dolphins on Aug. 8, 2019 as a free agent after playing three seasons (2016-18) in Arizona. Nkemdiche originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (29th overall) by Arizona in the 2016 NFL draft.
Williams ends his season with 32 receptions, tied for the most by any rookie in the NFL this season. His 428 receiving yards are fourth and his three receiving touchdowns are tied for fourth among rookie wide receivers. Williams joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019.
|Name
|Pos.
|Hgt.
|Wgt.
|Birthdate
|Exp.
|College
|Hometown
|Acq.
|Marcus Sherels
|CB
|5-10
|175
|9/30/87
|9
|Minnesota '10
|Rochester, Minn., D.C.
|FA, '19
|De'Lance Turner
|RB
|5-11
|214
|8/23/95
|2
|Alcorn State '18
|McLain, Miss.
|FA, '19