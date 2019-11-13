Top News: Eric Rowe Thriving At Safety

Rowe review
Eric Rowe continues to thrive in his new role at safety, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham described what has helped him make a smooth transition from cornerback.
“I think the main thing is the selflessness of Eric,” Graham said. “He’s willing to do whatever we need (him) to do to help us win. It starts there. He’s willing to do it. He’s a guy who’s been a hard worker in this league – a diligent worker – and he’s smart. He can tackle. He’s tough and he provides us with an advantage in terms of size, his length, combination of speed; you put that on a tight end in terms of coverage, that helps out a lot. It’s a different skill set than dealing with a linebacker. Then he also provides us with some flexibility because he can do corner skills, safety skills, set the edge. He can do a bunch of things.”
Rowe had seven tackles in the 16-12 victory against the Colts on Sunday, and his tight coverage on tight end Eric Ebron contributed to the overthrow by quarterback Brian Hoyer on the second-quarter interception by Bobby McCain.
Get to know Gary
Wide receiver Gary Jennings will begin his first full week of practice with the Dolphins on Wednesday, and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea is hoping he can continue to make progress.
Jennings was inactive against the Colts on Sunday, four days after he was claimed off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks.
How soon Jennings can contribute to the offense will depend on how quickly he can pick up the offense and how well he practices.
“Gary spent the last week trying to get acclimated to not only our offensive system, but just the way the building is and getting to know faces and all of those things and learning names,” O’Shea said Tuesday. “We went through that last week and now we look forward to kind of building on that this week and continuing to see how he can progress.
“It’s always a great challenge when you have a new player that comes into a system and a new organization, for them to get caught up as fast as they can, but I would say the way he’s worked and the way he’s approached it here has been impressive and if he continues to do that, I think that he’ll be in a position where he’ll have an opportunity, if he continues to progress and work.”
Rookies ready
Rookie running backs Patrick Laird and Myles Gaskin both got their first snaps on offense for the Dolphins against the Colts, and offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said he was pleased with how they performed.
Laird had two rushing attempts and two receptions in eight snaps, while Gaskin had one catch in five snaps.
“I think that they handled it well for being the first time,” O’Shea said. “We had very specific roles for them in the game. We had kind of menus of plays that would be their plays, so it wasn’t in a situation for them that they were going to have to know the entire game plan, which I thought was important. Both of them prepare very well, so we were confident that they were going to know those plays that they had within their role. I thought that they both performed well. They were limited on the snaps, but certainly they had contributions in the game that helped us.”
TV talk
The NFL announced a series of schedule changes Tuesday for Week 12 and Week 16, and one of them involves the Dolphins.
The change, however, will not affect the time of the Dolphins’ game at Cleveland on Nov. 24. What will change is the game will move from CBS to FOX.
Practice squad move
The Dolphins filled their practice squad opening Tuesday when they signed linebacker Jake Carlock from LIU Post.
Carlock earlier spent time on the New York Giants practice squad this year.
Carlock becomes the second linebacker on the practice squad along with Terrill Hanks.