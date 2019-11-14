Rookie Christian Wilkins Making Immediate Impact

“If I’m doing my job for my team and what they need me to do and what the coaches are asking me to do, as long as I’ve got the respect of those around me, then I couldn’t care what whoever else thinks,” said Wilkins, who had his first NFL sack against the Jets two Sundays ago. “It’s easy to be so analytical or so statistical when it comes to the D-linemen. Just like anything else, it takes time too. Once you figure things out, you get those reps, you are able to critique your game and learn from what you’re doing good, learn from what you’re doing bad and improve all those things, the more stats will come.”