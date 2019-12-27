Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Patriots

New England’s final injury report did not list any players as out or doubtful, but did have eight players listed as questionable: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Shilique Calhoun (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin) and CB Jason McCourty.