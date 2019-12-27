Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Defensive back Jomal Wiltz will miss the Dolphins’ season finale against the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Wiltz was ruled out when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week Friday. Wiltz sustained a shoulder injury in the victory against the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
Five Dolphins players were listed as questionable: LB Vince Biegel (elbow), DE Taco Charlton (ankle), WR Allen Hurns (ankle/neck), DT Zach Sieler (ankle/thumb) and DT Christian Wilkins (ankle).
All five were listed as limited participants throughout the week.
The other eight players on the Dolphins injury report this week did not get game status designations and will be available: LB Jerome Baker, FB Chandler Cox, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Isaiah Ford, C Daniel Kilgore, CB Nik Needham, TE Durham Smythe and LB Andrew Van Ginkel.
New England’s final injury report did not list any players as out or doubtful, but did have eight players listed as questionable: LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (knee), DB Terrence Brooks (groin), LB Shilique Calhoun (illness), T Marcus Cannon (ankle), LB Jamie Collins (shoulder), WR Julian Edelman (knee/shoulder), CB Jonathan Jones (groin) and CB Jason McCourty.
Calhoun did not practice either Thursday or Friday, while the other seven were limited Friday. Brooks was an addition to the injury report Friday.