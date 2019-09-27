Friday, Sep 27, 2019 02:56 PM

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Chargers

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Guard/tackle Jesse Davis is among five Dolphins players listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.

Davis, who sustained an elbow injury against Dallas last Sunday, was limited in practice all week.

Also listed as questionable were safety Reshad Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf), who also were limited in practice all week.

The only two players the Dolphins ruled out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers were wide receiver Allen Hurns (concussion) and cornerback Jomal Wiltz (groin).

Related Links

Safety Bobby McCain (shoulder/hamstring) and linebacker Trent Harris (foot) also were listed as questionable. Both were limited in practice Friday.

The Chargers ruled out five players Friday, including kicker Michael Badgley (groin) and four offensive players.

Ruled out along with Badgley were starting tight end Hunter Henry (knee), starting wide receiver Mike Williams (back), backup tight end Virgil Green (groin) and backup running back Justin Jackson (calf).

Wide receiver Travis Benjamin (hip) was listed as doubtful.

Related Content

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Cowboys
news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Cowboys

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game in Dallas.
Injury Report: Week 17 | Dolphins at Bills
news

Injury Report: Week 17 | Dolphins at Bills

Injury Report: Week 16 | Dolphins vs. Jaguars
news

Injury Report: Week 16 | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Injury Report: Week 15 | Dolphins at Vikings
news

Injury Report: Week 15 | Dolphins at Vikings

Injury Report: Week 14 | Dolphins vs. Patriots
news

Injury Report: Week 14 | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Injury Report: Week 13 | Dolphins vs. Bills
news

Injury Report: Week 13 | Dolphins vs. Bills

Injury Report: Week 12 | Dolphins at Colts
news

Injury Report: Week 12 | Dolphins at Colts

Injury Report: Week 10 | Dolphins at Packers
news

Injury Report: Week 10 | Dolphins at Packers

Injury Report: Week Nine | Dolphins vs. Jets
news

Injury Report: Week Nine | Dolphins vs. Jets

Injury Report: Week Eight | Dolphins at Texans
news

Injury Report: Week Eight | Dolphins at Texans

Injury Report: Week Seven | Dolphins vs. Lions
news

Injury Report: Week Seven | Dolphins vs. Lions

Advertising