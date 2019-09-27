Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Chargers

Guard/tackle Jesse Davis is among five Dolphins players listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Davis, who sustained an elbow injury against Dallas last Sunday, was limited in practice all week.
Also listed as questionable were safety Reshad Jones (ankle) and wide receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf), who also were limited in practice all week.
The only two players the Dolphins ruled out for the game against the Los Angeles Chargers were wide receiver Allen Hurns (concussion) and cornerback Jomal Wiltz (groin).
Safety Bobby McCain (shoulder/hamstring) and linebacker Trent Harris (foot) also were listed as questionable. Both were limited in practice Friday.
The Chargers ruled out five players Friday, including kicker Michael Badgley (groin) and four offensive players.
Ruled out along with Badgley were starting tight end Hunter Henry (knee), starting wide receiver Mike Williams (back), backup tight end Virgil Green (groin) and backup running back Justin Jackson (calf).
Wide receiver Travis Benjamin (hip) was listed as doubtful.