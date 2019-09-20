Brian Flores: Possibility Taco Charlton Plays Against Cowboys

“There is a possibility,” Flores said Friday after practice. “It will be a tough thing to do, obviously. He wants to play. Kid loves football. Hopefully we can get him up to speed then maybe, but it’s a tough thing to do. No promises on that. He knows that. He’s been in our meetings. He’s asking questions. He’s very eager to get in there, whether it’s scout team or defensively. With that type of attitude he’ll be in there sooner than later.”