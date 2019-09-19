Thursday, Sep 19, 2019 04:38 PM

Media Reports: Josh Rosen Named Starting Quarterback

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Quarterback Josh Rosen will make his first start for the Dolphins when they face the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, according to media reports.

AG2_3709

Rosen, who was acquired in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on draft weekend, appeared in relief in each of the first two games of the regular season against the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots. He completed 8 of 21 passes for 102 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

In four preseason appearances, Rosen completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 352 yards.

Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first two games for the Dolphins.

Head Coach Brian Flores had said Monday he was evaluating the quarterback position, just like every position on the team. Fitzpatrick and Rosen split reps in practice this week.

Offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea talked earlier in the week about Rosen’s progress since he joined the team in late April.

Related Links

“He’s made progress, certainly,” O’Shea said. “I think anytime that you have to learn a new offense and you have to learn a new language and you’re doing it at a place in which it’s your first year, there’s challenges along the way. But I certainly think there’s progress that’s been made. Last week was a good week for him — and during the week — of preparation. He stayed well prepared during the week. He worked extremely hard in the meeting rooms, in the walkthroughs and in the settings other than in the practice field to try to improve as a player and help our team. And I think that’s what we’re asking of our players right now in general is let’s control the things that we can control.

“One of the things that we can control is our improvement. Certainly, Josh has been an example of somebody that I think has really tried to do that and tried to improve. The quarterback position is a difficult position to play regardless of what system you’re in. There’s a lot that it entails and a lot of responsibilities that you have that are unique to the positon. I think that it’s a difficult position to play in the National Football League. I think that there needs to be a number of factors involved to get to the point where you’re a consistent player at that position. Certainly, he’s aware of what those are and he’s continued to work on those and we’ve been pleased with his progress. Although he’s not out there playing in a game, we’ve been pleased with some of the things at practice and he’s making progress.”

Related Content

Walt Aikens Ready For Bigger Role On Defense
news

Walt Aikens Ready For Bigger Role On Defense

Special teams captain Walt Aikens wants to make impact on defense .
Xavien Howard Prepared For Potential Rematch Against Amari Cooper
news

Xavien Howard Prepared For Potential Rematch Against Amari Cooper

Xavien Howard is ready to match up against Amari Cooper if he's asked to.
Jerome Baker, Dolphins Defense Determined To Improve Every Week
news

Jerome Baker, Dolphins Defense Determined To Improve Every Week

Jerome Baker told The Audible that the defense is looking for constant improvement.
news

Chris Grier Lays Out Dolphins Vision

General Manager Chris Grier's goal is to build a consistent winner in Miami.
Vince Biegel's Big Moment
news

Vince Biegel's Big Moment

Linebacker Vince Biegel brought down Tom Brady for his first career sack.
Eric Rowe Looking Forward To Matchup Against Former Team
news

Eric Rowe Looking Forward To Matchup Against Former Team

Rowe spent the last three seasons with the New England Patriots.
news

J'Marcus Webb Excited For Chance To Step Up

Julién Davenport's injury moves J'Marcus Webb into the starting lineup.
Rookie WR Preston Williams 'Wants More Touchdowns'
news

Rookie WR Preston Williams 'Wants More Touchdowns'

Williams' first career touchdown was bittersweet, but it still meant a lot to the rookie.
news

Back With Dolphins, Tank Carradine 'Still Has A Lot To Prove'

Carradine arrived at the training facility at 5:30 AM this morning ready to work.
Michael Deiter Learning From Experience In First NFL Game
news

Michael Deiter Learning From Experience In First NFL Game

Sunday was an exciting moment for Michael Deiter and definitely an experience he will learn from.
news

Dolphins Elect Team Captains For 2019 Season

Second-year player Jerome Baker was named a team captain for the first time.

Advertising