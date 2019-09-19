Walt Aikens Ready For Bigger Role On Defense

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said that what makes Aikens such a good special teams player also can help him on defense.

“It starts off with the fact that (he is a) captain (and a) leader on this team,” Graham said. “He’s a physical presence on the field whether it’s defense or special teams. (He has) good speed. (He is a) good communicator. Again, whatever role it’s going to be, it’ll be, but he does such a good job with every role we’ve given him. We’re just looking to see his role grow as the season continues.”

Though he played only four snaps on defense against the New England Patriots, Aikens got a good amount of action on defense in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and made the most of it.

In 18 snaps, Aikens was in on six tackles, with three initial hits and three assists.

The 18 snaps represented the highest total for Aikens since 2015, his second season in the NFL. It was during that season that Aikens made five of his six career starts on defense (the other came in 2018).