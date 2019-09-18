Xavien Howard Prepared For Potential Rematch Against Amari Cooper

This actually will be the third consecutive season Howard has faced Cooper, who had four catches for 58 yards in Oakland’s Sunday night victory at Hard Rock Stadium in 2017.

The Dolphins got revenge last season with a 28-20 victory that was all but clinched when Howard intercepted Derek Carr in the end zone late in the fourth quarter. On that play, it was Martavis Bryant who Howard was covering, not Cooper.

But Cooper saw enough of Howard that day to give him his props after the game and tell him he respected his game.

During the game, Howard said there was no trash talking between the two.

“He’s a quiet guy,” Howard said. “He just competes. That’s also me. I don’t talk as much. I just go out there and compete.”