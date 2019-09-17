Chris Grier Lays Out Dolphins Vision

“We’ve talked about building this long-term with sustained success right away,” Grier said. “We’ll be very aggressive (in free agency). We’re not going to sit here on a bunch of money or anything. The plan is to build a winner here. No one likes losing. We’ve talked about building a team that’s going to win and compete for championships for a long time rather than being this one year then you fall back for two or three (years). It’s a long-term vision, but we will be aggressive.”

After the acquisition of a 2020 first-round pick from the Pittsburgh Steelers in a trade involving defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick that was announced Tuesday, the Dolphins now have three No. 1 picks and two No. 2 picks in the draft next April, along with two 1’s and two 2’s in 2021.