Vince Biegel's Big Moment

“I really do love being here,” he said. “When Miami traded for me, I knew it was going to be a great opportunity because this is a young team. There are a lot of opportunities. I came from New Orleans where they’re one of the oldest veteran teams in the NFL. So for me to come over here, there are opportunities for obviously more playing time, there are opportunities for me to develop as a leader here. I was extremely excited, and for me, it’s to be able to continue to show myself, develop myself and show this team and organization what I’m about. I’m extremely thankful to be here. It’s been a whirlwind from just figuring out my living situation, learning the playbook, learning the guys in the locker room, names, everybody, but I’m excited to be here, and I’m excited to hopefully stick around here for a long time.”