Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins vs. Patriots

The Miami defense came out ready to play from the opening whistle against the New England offense, holding quarterback Tom Brady and company to just 13 first half points. It was a compete turnaround from last Sunday when the Ravens scored multiple times in the opening two quarters. It’s a difficult task to keep the pressure on the Patriots offense when you have to defend for 34 snaps in the first half, and you lose the time of possession in the game by more than 12 minutes. It seemed like every time this group made a play, they couldn’t capitalize on their success. A John Jenkins first down sack on Brady for minus seven yards eventually set up a 3rd and 17. But Miami didn’t take advantage and allowed Brady to find wide out Phillip Dorsett for an 18 yard completion. That conversion would eventually lead to points for the Pats offense. Later in the game, a Vince Biegel sack set up a 3rd and 12, but again the Patriots offense converted when Brady found Josh Gordon for 14 yards. That play led to points instead of a fourth down punt. There were some signs of progress on defense, but it’s still not close to playing winning football.