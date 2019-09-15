I Said It

Sunday, Sep 15, 2019 06:00 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Patriots

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 43-0 loss against the New England Patriots, along with some perspective:

“I thought as a team, we played hard. They fought all the way to the end. We’ve just got to continue to do that, and things will turn.”

— Head Coach Brian Flores was pleased with the effort put forth by his players, even though the outcome clearly wasn’t what he wanted.

“Hopefully we can turn this around and make a playoff push at the end of the year. Right now we’re just going to focus on what we have to do right now, improve on this week, see what we’ve got next week when we go to Dallas.”

— Running back Kenyan Drake remains confident the Dolphins can turn things around and have a successful season, and the only way to get that done is to continue working hard.

“This whole entire process has been a learning lesson for me, my teammates, my family, my coaches, everybody.”

— While nobody wanted this kind of start to the 2019 season for the Dolphins, defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick believes there are things that eventually could come of this that could be beneficial in terms of experience.

“Just go back to what we’ve been doing and obviously step our level up because what we’re doing right now ain’t working.”

— Tackle Jesse Davis believes the Dolphins must maintain their high level of effort but clearly need to step up their game when it comes to execution.

