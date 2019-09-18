Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Cowboys

This was the finale of the Dolphins’ magical 1984 season and it came on a wild Monday night at the Orange Bowl. Dan Marino added four more touchdown passes to set his NFL record for the season at 48, and three of them went to wide receiver Mark Clayton. After Dallas tied the game late with a 66-yard touchdown pass from Danny White to Tony Hill, the Dolphins came right back with a 63-yard TD pass from Marino to Clayton to help him set the NFL record with 18 for the season.