Inside The Numbers: Breaking Down Miami Dolphins vs. Dallas Cowboys

Breaking down the Dolphins-Cowboys series from a statistical perspective:
- The first seven regular season meetings between the Dolphins and Cowboys were decided by seven points or less, but that’s happened only once in the past seven games.
- The Dolphins will have a 10th different quarterback start a game against Dallas this Sunday. The previous were Bob Griese (1973, 1978), David Woodley (1981), Dan Marino (1984, 1987, 1989, 1996, 1999), Steve DeBerg (1993), Jay Fiedler (2003), Trent Green (2007), Matt Moore (2011) and Ryan Tannehill (2015).
- The Dolphins have had two 300-yard passing performances against the Cowboys, topped by David Woodley’s 408-yard game in 1981. The other was Dan Marino’s 340-yard game in the 1984 season finale. Woodley’s output in a 28-27 loss at Dallas in 1981 was 99 yards more than the second-highest passing yardage output of his career — 309 against Baltimore, also in 1981.
- The highest passer rating by a Dolphins quarterback against Dallas was produced by Jay Fiedler, who had a 156.0 on Thanksgiving Day 2003. While leading the Dolphins to a 40-21 victory, Fiedler completed 16 of 20 passes for 239 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
- Likewise, the Dolphins have had two 100-yard rushing performances against Dallas, Troy Stradford with 169 yards in 1987 and Ricky Williams with 104 yards in 2003.
- The Dolphins’ longest run from scrimmage against Dallas was Keith Byars’ 77-yard touchdown in the snow on Thanksgiving Day 1993.
- The Dolphins have had five 100-yard receiving games against Dallas, topped by Duriel Harris’ 165-yard game in that 1981 game when Jimmy Cefalo had 164 yards. Mark Clayton had 150 yards in 1984, Chris Chambers had 109 yards in 2003 and Brandon Marshall had 103 yards in 2011.
- Clayton’s 150-yard game came in that 1984 season finale when he had three touchdowns to set the NFL single-season record with 18 touchdown receptions.
- The Dolphins have recorded 17 interceptions in 13 regular season games against Dallas. The longest interception return was recorded by safety Sammy Knight, who went 70 yards in 2003.
- The Dolphins have had five scoring plays of 45 yards or longer against Dallas, including Marino’s 48-yard Hail Mary pass to Andre Brown at the end of the first half in 1989.
- Miami’s only defensive touchdown against Dallas came in the 2003 Thanksgiving Day game when Jason Taylor returned a fumble 34 yards.