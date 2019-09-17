Andy Cohen: Master Re-Build Plan Clearly Taking Shape

How reassuring is that? In the span of several months, the complexion of this franchise has changed. Lessons have been learned from past mistakes. The vision for sustained success is now clearly attainable.

Trading Fitzpatrick to the Steelers did not come without regrets. A first-round pick only a year ago, he was part of that young nucleus we hear so much about. But the final verdict was this: Fitzpatrick no longer wanted to play for the Dolphins.

Conversations with Owner Stephen Ross, Coach Brian Flores and Grier could not change Fitzpatrick’s mind. Once that became clear, it was up to Grier to get the type of compensation worthy of a player with Fitzpatrick’s credentials.

A first-round pick from the Steelers certainly accomplished that.

Nobody ever said this process would be painless, that sometimes there are tough, agonizing decisions that need to be made, decisions that take into account the whole, far more than the individual parts. This was clearly one of those. Sometimes short-term pain can lead to long-term success. Sometimes it’s the big picture – the master plan – that must dictate the path that you travel.

And so the Dolphins now move on, buoyed by a treasure drove of draft picks next April, including those three first round picks, and confident that the right moves have been made to expedite the process.

Grier was asked Tuesday if he had a message for the fans. “We appreciate their support,” he said. “They deserve a winner. We’re trying to build them a winner. I would say the fans would also say the cycle we’ve on the last 10 years is not good enough. We’re trying to right that as fast as we can.”