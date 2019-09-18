Jerome Baker, Dolphins Defense Determined To Improve Every Week

“For me personally, I love it,” Baker said of the new defense during an interview on The Audible. “There’s so many different styles, so many different ways you can just confuse the offense. Sometimes I can be dropping, sometimes I can be rushing as a defensive end, sometimes I’m just covering a tight end or a back.

“For me personally, it’s exciting because you never know exactly what I’m doing until the ball is snapped. The defense as a whole, we just throw so many different looks. These past two weeks, we kind of just want to focus on the basics and get back to doing the basic things, like stopping the run, get off the field on third-and-long, simple things like that that you need to do in this league. That’s what we’re kind of focusing on now.”

After facing Baltimore and New England the first two weeks, the challenge for the Dolphins defense doesn’t get much easier Sunday with the trip to AT&T Stadium to face the Dallas Cowboys.

Baker said the focus this week in practice won’t be so much on the Cowboys offense and their vast array of playmakers, but rather on continuing to improve and keep pounding on the basics.