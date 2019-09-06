Dolphins Elect Team Captains For 2019 Season

Aikens is the longest-tenured member of the Dolphins among the captains, having joined the team as a fourth-round pick out of Liberty in 2014.

“It means a lot, just being a leader on and off the field,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of young guys, a lot of new guys, new faces, just leading these guys in the right direction and trying to be the best special teams unit we can be, best team we can be, best defense, offense, just going out there doing our job.

“I take pride in my special teams ever since I got here. We’ve got a lot of ball players out here, a lot of athletes, a lot of nice additions. We’re just trying to maximize everybody’s ability, so making sure they’re in the right place to do everything and just going to go out there and ball out.”

McCain is entering his fifth season with the Dolphins after arriving as a 2015 fifth-round pick out of Memphis, where he was a two-time captain.