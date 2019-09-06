AC In The AM: Young Nucleus Gives This Team Hope

With the exception of Wilson and Eguavoen, all were drafted, most of them in the last two or three years. There are others that could be added to that list, but it is in general the sum of all these parts that will dictate so much about this season, beginning Sunday against the Ravens.

“We can shock a lot of people,” said Grant. “We honestly believe that.”

Providing the veteran leadership that this team so badly needs is quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, starting Sunday for his eighth different team, an NFL record, over 15 seasons. There is very little Fitzpatrick hasn’t seen, very little he hasn’t experienced, and that could prove invaluable against a defense like the Ravens, ranked No. 1 overall a season ago.

“I’m fired up,” Fitzpatrick said a few days ago. “We have a great plan in place and I’m excited to work with these young players. It’s a blessing to be playing here. My career has led me to this and I fit well in the role I’m being ask to play right now.”

The Ravens are a tough opening act. They made the playoffs a season ago behind a young dynamic quarterback in Lamar Jackson and a defense that can cause problems in so many ways. We heard this week the Dolphins’ players speak so much about about communication, an every week challenge under normal circumstances, but even more crucial considering so many of these players were added within the past week or so.

“A lot of it falls on me,” said Fitzpatrick. “I’ve got to make sure that I’m at my best on every single play. I’m going to put a lot on myself this week to make sure everything goes smoothly.”