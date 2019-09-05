Top News: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus

The Dolphins are getting closer to having their starting offensive line in place for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
When he addressed reporters before practice Thursday, Flores said he had “for the most part” decided on a starting front five for the opener.
“Yesterday gave us a good look,” Flores said. “(Our) practice in pads gave us a good look at the entire group. We have a starting lineup in mind, yeah. We feel good about it. We’ll work that group again today. That could change, but, yeah, we have a group in mind.”
The Dolphins have nine offensive linemen on the roster: Jesse Davis, Daniel Kilgore, Chris Reed, rookies Michael Deiter, Shaq Calhoun and Isaiah Prince, and newcomers Julién Davenport, Evan Boehm and Danny Isidora.
Flores said the newcomers all were ready to contribute.
“We have a good group of guys who have played a good amount of football,” Flores said. “From (Danny) Isidora to Boehm to Davenport to Kilgore to Deiter to Calhoun, we’ve got a good group there. We’ll play the five best guys. We may play more.”
Injury report
Linebacker Trent Harris is the only Dolphins player who has missed practice this week. He was sidelined Wednesday and Thursday because of a foot injury.
CB Johnson Bademosi (hip), G Danny Isidora (hamstring), S Bobby McCain (shoulder), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (foot) and WR Albert Wilson (hip) all were limited the past two days, while DE Charles Harris (wrist) was listed as a full participant both days.
Finally, DT John Jenkins was a full participant Thursday after being limited because of illness the previous day.
Baltimore lists two players on its injury report, WR Marquise Brown and CB Brandon Carr. Both were listed as full participants Thursday.
Numbers game
Catching up on all the Dolphins’ number changes, wide receiver Preston Williams has gone from 82 to 18, wide receiver Allen Hurns has gone from 86 to 17, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins went from 97 to 94, and running back Mark Walton went from 9 to 22.
The number changes by Williams and Hurns means all five Dolphins wide receivers have numbers between 10-19 and there’s no one with a number in the 80s.
Helping hand
In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Owner Stephen Ross and the Dolphins have announced plans to help the rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas.
In the first in a series of events designed to give long-term support to the region, the Dolphins will hold collection drives for fans with tickets to the soccer match between Brazil and Colombia on Friday, and the Dolphins home games against the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots the next two Sundays.
Collection times will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the two Sundays.
Fans are asked to donate flashlights and batteries; adult and baby diapers; baby wipes; and feminine hygiene products. The items will be sent to those in need in collaboration with relief efforts being led by Miami-Dade and Broward counties and local government partners.
In addition, members of the organization will be traveling to the Bahamas at a later date to assess needs and aid in relief and recovery efforts in collaboration with Bahamian officials and the community.