Top News: Offensive Line Coming Into Focus

In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, Owner Stephen Ross and the Dolphins have announced plans to help the rebuilding efforts in the Bahamas.

In the first in a series of events designed to give long-term support to the region, the Dolphins will hold collection drives for fans with tickets to the soccer match between Brazil and Colombia on Friday, and the Dolphins home games against the Baltimore Ravens and New England Patriots the next two Sundays.

Collection times will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the two Sundays.

Fans are asked to donate flashlights and batteries; adult and baby diapers; baby wipes; and feminine hygiene products. The items will be sent to those in need in collaboration with relief efforts being led by Miami-Dade and Broward counties and local government partners.