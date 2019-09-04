AC In The AM: Revisiting Summertime Questions

It took us until the final night of the preseason to find out, the job going to Fitzpatrick after a summer long competition that often appeared very close. So Fitzpatrick gets to start for his eighth different team, an NFL record, and Rosen must wait for his chance, hoping to better refine his skills and his knowledge of the offense during this time. I fully expect Rosen to get his shot this season. For now, though, this is Fitzpatrick’s offense.