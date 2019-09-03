AC In The AM: For 12 New Players, Crash Course Has Begun

“I had to ask where the showers were,” said offensive lineman Evan Boehm, acquired in a trade with the Colts. “Yes, it’s been a little bit of a whirlwind.”

What we often tend to overlook during times like this is that every one of these players has their own unique story, that lives have been disrupted and families have been separated. One minute you’re sitting on the couch at home relaxing with your new bride, as Boehm was in Indianapolis on Friday afternoon, the next minute you get a phone call and in what seemed like a heartbeat later you’re on a flight to South Florida.

“Got in town late Friday,” said Boehm, “spent most of the weekend at the facility. Hated to leave my wife and dog, but hopefully they’ll be here soon.”

Boehm says he’ll be ready to play Sunday if needed, that the fact he played for Dolphins offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo last season with the Colts is a built-in advantage that he hopes will escalate the entire process. “I love the guy,” Boehm says of DeGuglielmo. “I know what he expects.”