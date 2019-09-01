Andy Cohen: Dolphins Had To Make This Deal

What this trade also gives them is the flexibility to maneuver up and down the draft board – yes, for the next two years – if so desired. This can prove invaluable if there is one specific player (quarterback?) they target.

You get that kind of offer, even having to give up Tunsil and Stills, and you’ve got to swallow hard and proceed. See, you need to remember that the Dolphins need more than a top-tier left tackle to turn this around. They need an infusion of talent on both sides of the ball. They need elite players.

They need draft picks. Lots of draft picks. Now they have them. Now they have an opportunity to accelerate the process and to punctuate the influx of young players already on this roster with additional upgrades.

Sometimes you have to take one step back to take two steps forward. The Dolphins appear to have done just that.