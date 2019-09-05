Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins vs. Ravens

One of the main reasons for starting veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is due to the fact that he’s faced a lot of different defenses over his 14 years. Having the ability to function quickly and communicate with limited mistakes will be crucial against the Ravens’ defense, especially with multiple new faces along the offensive line. Fitzpatrick must handle the confusion that a Baltimore defense can apply, while organizing players that haven’t been on the Dolphins roster for more that five days! Setting the pass protections and knowing when to change a play at the line of scrimmage are only a few Ryan must be perfect at on Sunday. It will also be important to get the ball out quickly to players like Jakeem Grant and Albert Wilson, so that they can do what the do best.