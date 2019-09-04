Top News: Kenyan Drake Ready To Deliver

With the start of the regular season, the Dolphins revealed a depth chart more reflective of the actual team that what we saw in the preseason and perhaps the biggest eye-opener was the fact the defense listed three positions on the line and four at linebacker — indicative of a 3-4 defense.

Of course, what we know about this Dolphins defense and what Flores has said repeatedly is that it will feature multiple looks, so it would not surprise anyone to see the Dolphins go back and forth between three- and four-man fronts and maybe even throw in a five-man front from time to time.

On that depth chart, third-year player Davon Godchaux was listed as the first-team nose tackle between defensive ends Christian Wilkins and newcomer John Jenkins.

The four linebackers listed on the first team were holdovers Raekwon McMillan and Jerome Baker, newcomer Sam Eguavoen and 2017 first-round pick Charles Harris, who spent his first two NFL seasons at defensive end.

2018 second-round pick Mike Gesicki was listed as the first-team tight end on offense, which featured three first-team wide receivers. Those three were DeVante Parker, Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant.

Grant, who played almost exclusively as a kick returner when he first joined the Dolphins in 2016, explained what being listed as a starter meant to him.